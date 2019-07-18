First BanCorp. (FBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Both First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. 11 4.31 N/A 0.96 10.89 Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 7 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First BanCorp. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First BanCorp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First BanCorp. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 0.00% 6.4% 1% Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of First BanCorp. shares and 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. shares. About 1.7% of First BanCorp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. -4.81% -8.38% -6.25% 10.18% 37.8% 22.09% Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. -6.61% -12.71% 1.41% -2.04% -15.28% 22.2%

For the past year First BanCorp. was less bullish than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First BanCorp. beats Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.