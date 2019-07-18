First BanCorp. (FBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Both First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First BanCorp.
|11
|4.31
|N/A
|0.96
|10.89
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.76
|9.49
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First BanCorp. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First BanCorp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First BanCorp. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First BanCorp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|1%
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 93% of First BanCorp. shares and 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. shares. About 1.7% of First BanCorp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First BanCorp.
|-4.81%
|-8.38%
|-6.25%
|10.18%
|37.8%
|22.09%
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|-6.61%
|-12.71%
|1.41%
|-2.04%
|-15.28%
|22.2%
For the past year First BanCorp. was less bullish than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors First BanCorp. beats Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
