First Bancorp (FBP) to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019; Umh Properties (UMH)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Umh Properties Inc (UMH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 62 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 44 decreased and sold their stock positions in Umh Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.98 million shares, up from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Umh Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 17.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:FBP) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. First Bancorp’s current price of $9.85 translates into 0.30% yield. First Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 1.35 million shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding firm for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services and products to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as investment banking services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold First BanCorp. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 60,500 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.01% or 13,547 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 95,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 39,248 shares. Century accumulated 0% or 309,142 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 13,641 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0.08% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 77,177 shares. Raffles Assocs Lp holds 90,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 154,060 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co reported 150,508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 199,689 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 335,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $210,997 activity.

Robotti Robert holds 2.38% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. for 479,225 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 351,673 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.06% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 604,627 shares.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $501.00 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 126,637 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. UMH’s profit will be $6.72M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.