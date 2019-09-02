First BanCorp. (FBP) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Contrasting side by side

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. 11 3.54 N/A 1.01 10.64 KB Financial Group Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 6.24 5.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First BanCorp. and KB Financial Group Inc. KB Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First BanCorp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First BanCorp. and KB Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.2% 1.6% KB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta indicates that First BanCorp. is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KB Financial Group Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of KB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First BanCorp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, KB Financial Group Inc. has 12.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12% KB Financial Group Inc. -6.49% -9.28% -7.89% -13.55% -25.25% -13.84%

For the past year First BanCorp. has 25.12% stronger performance while KB Financial Group Inc. has -13.84% weaker performance.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats KB Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.