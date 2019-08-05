First BanCorp. (FBP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First BanCorp. has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First BanCorp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First BanCorp.
|0.00%
|10.20%
|1.60%
|Industry Average
|4.41%
|15.98%
|1.71%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares First BanCorp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First BanCorp.
|N/A
|11
|10.64
|Industry Average
|553.48M
|12.55B
|50.17
First BanCorp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First BanCorp. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for First BanCorp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First BanCorp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.50
The competitors have a potential upside of 89.37%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First BanCorp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First BanCorp.
|1.03%
|-1.28%
|-4.01%
|1.03%
|31.06%
|25.12%
|Industry Average
|4.17%
|3.42%
|30.88%
|8.95%
|14.11%
|16.73%
For the past year First BanCorp. was more bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.53 shows that First BanCorp. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First BanCorp.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.
Dividends
First BanCorp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First BanCorp.’s peers beat First BanCorp.
