First BanCorp. (FBP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First BanCorp. has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First BanCorp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.20% 1.60% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares First BanCorp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. N/A 11 10.64 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

First BanCorp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First BanCorp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for First BanCorp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of 89.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First BanCorp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year First BanCorp. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that First BanCorp. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First BanCorp.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

First BanCorp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First BanCorp.’s peers beat First BanCorp.