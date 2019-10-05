First BanCorp. (FBP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First BanCorp. has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand First BanCorp. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First BanCorp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 2,177,720,739.22% 10.20% 1.60% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares First BanCorp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. 212.11M 10 10.64 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

First BanCorp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First BanCorp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.42

The potential upside of the competitors is 52.66%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First BanCorp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year First BanCorp. has stronger performance than First BanCorp.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First BanCorp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First BanCorp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First BanCorp.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.