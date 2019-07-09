First BanCorp. (FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) Contrasting side by side

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) compete with each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First BanCorp.
|11
|4.28
|N/A
|0.96
|10.89
|Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|39.79
Demonstrates First BanCorp. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has lower revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First BanCorp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First BanCorp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|1%
|Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First BanCorp. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 27.1% respectively. First BanCorp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First BanCorp.
|-4.81%
|-8.38%
|-6.25%
|10.18%
|37.8%
|22.09%
|Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico
|-2.39%
|-7.73%
|15.13%
|19.02%
|11.49%
|25.97%
For the past year First BanCorp. was less bullish than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.
Summary
First BanCorp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.
