First BanCorp. (FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) Contrasting side by side

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) compete with each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. 11 4.28 N/A 0.96 10.89 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 39.79

Demonstrates First BanCorp. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has lower revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First BanCorp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 0.00% 6.4% 1% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First BanCorp. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 27.1% respectively. First BanCorp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. -4.81% -8.38% -6.25% 10.18% 37.8% 22.09% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -2.39% -7.73% 15.13% 19.02% 11.49% 25.97%

For the past year First BanCorp. was less bullish than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.