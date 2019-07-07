First BanCorp. (FBP) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Tegean Capital Management Has Raised Keycorp New (KEY) Stake By $1.31 Million

Analysts expect First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. FBP’s profit would be $42.83M giving it 13.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, First BanCorp.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 595,421 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 87,500 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $7.09M value, up from 362,500 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %

Among 5 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KeyCorp had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 11 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 18 to “Market Perform”. JP Morgan downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,908 are owned by M Holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd holds 325,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meeder Asset Management invested in 162,356 shares. Mariner Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.32% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 1.12 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2.41 million were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Service Automobile Association accumulated 4.60 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 13,303 shares. Winfield reported 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 113,557 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na has 375,158 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 104,691 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold First BanCorp. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 1.98M shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 300 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 19,507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 301,936 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 95,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 226,800 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru reported 156 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.68M shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 123,100 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 6,428 shares. 18.16M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. 238 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Principal Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 66,167 shares.