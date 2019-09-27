First Bancorp (FBNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 2.45 28.96M 3.09 11.95 United Community Banks Inc. 27 12.26 77.56M 2.20 13.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Bancorp and United Community Banks Inc. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Bancorp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Bancorp and United Community Banks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 80,758,505.30% 11.8% 1.5% United Community Banks Inc. 288,112,927.19% 11.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. United Community Banks Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

First Bancorp and United Community Banks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, United Community Banks Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 1.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Bancorp and United Community Banks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 92.5%. 2.3% are First Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Community Banks Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year First Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats First Bancorp.