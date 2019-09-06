First Bancorp (FBNC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 3.76 N/A 3.09 11.95 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.01 N/A 0.80 4.33

In table 1 we can see First Bancorp and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Bancorp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Bancorp has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than OptimumBank Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of First Bancorp shares and 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of First Bancorp shares. Comparatively, 34.72% are OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year First Bancorp was less bullish than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

First Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.