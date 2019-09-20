First Analysis Upgrades LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP); BRICKWORKS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (BRKWF) Sellers Decreased By 14.55% Their Shorts

BRICKWORKS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (OTCMKTS:BRKWF) had a decrease of 14.55% in short interest. BRKWF’s SI was 4,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.55% from 5,500 shares previously. It closed at $11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Expert analysts at First Analysis’s equity division upped LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock from a Outperform to Strong Buy on 20 September.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It makes vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry.

More notable recent LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LiveRamp Shares Are On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$51.16, Is It Time To Put LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bombora and LiveRamp Partnership Signals New Era for SMB Digital Advertising – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people marketing that allows clients to better connect with the brands and products they love. It has a 3.43 P/E ratio. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience.

Analysts await LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 116.13% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.37% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 503,773 shares traded. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has risen 29.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.14% the S&P500.