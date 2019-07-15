First Amern Finl (FAF) Share Value Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered by $3.30 Million Its Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 10930% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 30,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,884 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 337,255 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 48,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 3.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.32 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares to 93,160 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

