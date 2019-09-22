First Amern Finl (FAF) Market Value Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 110.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 192,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 366,880 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.70M, up from 174,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.21 million shares traded or 82.06% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 164.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 250,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 402,919 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 152,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First American Financial -6.3% after reporting security flaw – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First American Financial Corp (FAF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR FAF, ZUO, AND SAIL: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In FAF, ZUO, and SAIL to the Firmâ€™s Investigation of Potential Claims, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for Fourth Straight Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

