First Amern Finl (FAF) Holding Upped by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc; Apg Asset Management Nv Position in Ameren (AEE) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 545,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.71M, down from 885,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 2.23M shares traded or 95.27% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 15,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 251,773 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 236,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 662,012 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,164 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 854,213 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 28,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 75,498 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 10,685 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 12,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Com Incorporated reported 110,780 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,876 shares. Foster Motley Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 18,000 shares. Parnassus Ca stated it has 0.06% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 193,241 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).