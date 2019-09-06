First Amern Finl (FAF) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $622,608; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 12,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 39,222 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 27,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 85,327 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The hedge fund held 57,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 20,805 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27 million for 35.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 9,878 shares to 88,614 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 91,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerg Market Vipers (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 538,277 are owned by Northern Corporation. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 105,600 shares. Millrace Asset Inc owns 15,904 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 1.1% or 203,993 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,748 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 61,815 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6,098 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 132,187 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 672,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 105,836 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 31,009 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pitcairn holds 4,843 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Miles holds 2,526 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 57,458 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,600 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 29,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,422 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).