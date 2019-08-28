First American Finl (FAF) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Security National Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $319,022

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First American Finl (FAF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 121,620 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First American Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 283,208 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 756,515 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 8,216 shares to 97,730 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 28,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,259 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 12Th Street Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Northern owns 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 1.20M shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 14,837 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 271,341 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 4,938 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 16 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 240,582 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,248 shares. Mai Management reported 0.04% stake. 44 were reported by Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru has invested 0.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Charles Schwab Inv holds 1.14M shares. Wills Financial Grp holds 6,583 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,130 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,326 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,385 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,803 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 19.75 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company has 950 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru reported 24,666 shares stake. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 50,982 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Service accumulated 5,858 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

