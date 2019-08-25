First American Financial (FAF) to pay $0.42 on Sep 16, 2019; First Midwest Bancorp Has 1.46 Sentiment

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is expected to pay $0.42 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:FAF) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.42 dividend. First American Financial Corp’s current price of $57.67 translates into 0.73% yield. First American Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 526,251 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.24 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Among 2 analysts covering First American (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 21.38% above currents $57.67 stock price. First American had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 1.

