First American Financial (FAF) Holding Maintained by St Germain D J Co Inc; Channing Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Dorman Products (DORM) by $14.64 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 55,800 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 398,940 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 9,638 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 7,936 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 764,601 shares. American Cap Inc accumulated 0.9% or 221,095 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 2,366 shares. 27,500 are held by Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Tributary Cap Management Lc holds 253,877 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 0.02% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 432 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 188,920 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 1,475 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 30,228 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $42.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,032 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 796,922 shares to 77,210 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V).