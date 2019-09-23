First American Financial (FAF) Holder St Germain D J Co Upped Stake; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stock Declined, Holder Greenlight Capital Has Raised Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 83,053 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 6,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 116,815 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 110,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 248,667 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares to 731,600 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 421,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,446 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,515 shares to 128,363 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) by 1,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,672 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 7,023 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 99,383 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communications reported 44,898 shares. Rwwm Inc has 0.23% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 15,417 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP stated it has 366,880 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl reported 200,027 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 1.15 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandler Management accumulated 143,359 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 1.43M shares. American Int Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 233,356 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 18,428 shares. Profund Limited owns 9,161 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 22,929 shares.

