First American Financial (FAF) Analysts See $1.40 EPS; Ulysses Management Upped By $15.90 Million Its Groupon (GRPN) Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 423.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 5.30 million shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 6.55M shares with $23.44 million value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 3.54M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Analysts expect First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report $1.40 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. FAF’s profit would be $157.11M giving it 10.35 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, First American Financial Corporation’s analysts see -11.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 634,989 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 20.81% above currents $57.94 stock price. First American Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Campbell Company Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,428 shares stake. The Illinois-based Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,780 shares. 26,200 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 5,639 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.1% or 218,334 shares. Shelton has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 35,349 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 0.31% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 238,124 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Lp invested in 0.56% or 97,596 shares. 13,321 were accumulated by Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,040 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 384,517 shares. Freshford Capital Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 4.05 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 214,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,701 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Gotham Asset Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 318,971 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 912,106 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,659 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Kings Point Capital Management has 28,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 32,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 549,315 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 396,506 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,200 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity. Shares for $129,000 were bought by Bass Robert J on Friday, August 30.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Class A Common St stake by 1,945 shares to 8,055 valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 753,589 shares and now owns 18,100 shares. Sprint Corporation (Call) (NYSE:S) was reduced too.