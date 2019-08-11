First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 966 4.52 N/A 65.48 16.43

In table 1 we can see First American Financial Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.4 beta and it is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First American Financial Corporation and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $66, and a 15.55% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation was more bullish than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats First American Financial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.