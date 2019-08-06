First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.07 N/A 4.48 12.90 Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

In table 1 we can see First American Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sun Life Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sun Life Financial Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First American Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

$66 is First American Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.93%. Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 average price target and a 27.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sun Life Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than First American Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.