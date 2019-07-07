First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 52 1.05 N/A 4.48 12.36 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.67 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First American Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First American Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Volatility & Risk

First American Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for First American Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation has an average target price of $64, and a 18.02% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 4.8% respectively. First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors First American Financial Corporation beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.