First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

Both First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 52 1.06 N/A 4.48 12.36 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.01

In table 1 we can see First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First American Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National General Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.89% and an $64 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 4.58%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1% National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.