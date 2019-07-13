First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 52 1.07 N/A 4.48 12.36 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.83% for First American Financial Corporation with consensus target price of $64.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1% National General Holdings Corp. 1.45% 3.86% 21.85% -0.71% -4.54% 20.53%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.