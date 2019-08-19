First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 54 1.13 N/A 4.48 12.90 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.88 N/A 0.70 19.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First American Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First American Financial Corporation has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.00% and an $70 average target price. Competitively Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 24.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than First American Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 69% respectively. 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.