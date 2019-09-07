First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 54 1.16 N/A 4.48 12.90 American National Insurance Company 121 0.84 N/A 14.81 8.17

Table 1 highlights First American Financial Corporation and American National Insurance Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American National Insurance Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First American Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than American National Insurance Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has First American Financial Corporation and American National Insurance Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta means First American Financial Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, American National Insurance Company has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

First American Financial Corporation and American National Insurance Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is First American Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and American National Insurance Company are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 64.9% respectively. 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, American National Insurance Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation had bullish trend while American National Insurance Company had bearish trend.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats American National Insurance Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.