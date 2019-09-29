First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First American Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 186,108,256.25% 14.00% 4.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting First American Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 108.65M 58 12.90 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

First American Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First American Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

First American Financial Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.57%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that First American Financial Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First American Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

First American Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, First American Financial Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First American Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation’s competitors beat First American Financial Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.