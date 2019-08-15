First American Bank Upped Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Stake by $681,499 as Stock Value Declined; Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Shares Declined While Lapides Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 355,403 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 366,025 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 3,247 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,789 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 132,986 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 202,922 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 135,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 27,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 629,145 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.31% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 400,755 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 4,930 shares. Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard by 23,554 shares to 295,966 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,427 shares, and cut its stake in American Beacon.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III had bought 80,000 shares worth $323,167.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 7,700 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 68,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).