First American Bank Trimmed Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Stake by $604,908; Market Value Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $7.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies

First American Bank decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 876,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsr holds 0.98% or 170,077 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Lc invested in 0.33% or 2,724 shares. James Inv Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 140,623 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nokota Management Ltd Partnership has 160,000 shares. Penobscot Invest Communication Inc owns 50,609 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 535,301 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.33% or 242,310 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 641,645 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Partners Inc reported 7,291 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 25.57 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co holds 1.12% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 8,545 shares. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 73,858 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 297,395 were reported by Natixis. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 71,769 shares. Principal Gp reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fred Alger holds 0% or 260 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.35M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 212,042 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 50,370 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability has 133,028 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 3,106 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.71% or 4.83M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 118,620 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 163,430 shares.

