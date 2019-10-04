First American Bank Trimmed Its Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Stake by $604,908; Stock Value Declined; Alley Company Lowered Stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 36,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, down from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 727,289 shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

First American Bank decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 511,883 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86M for 12.02 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First American Fincl Bank holds 18,685 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants reported 0% stake. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 3,268 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 3,106 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Alps Advisors Inc holds 4,164 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 16,596 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce accumulated 0.32% or 71,801 shares. Waddell Reed Inc has 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.07% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 417,303 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,387 shares to 36,507 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 41.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

