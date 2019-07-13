First American Bank Trimmed Eli Lily & Co (LLY) Position By $1.36 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised By $834,975 Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position

First American Bank decreased Eli Lily & Co (LLY) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 10,527 shares as Eli Lily & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The First American Bank holds 65,617 shares with $8.52M value, down from 76,144 last quarter. Eli Lily & Co now has $100.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,185 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 56,800 shares with $7.68M value, up from 50,615 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $26.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 1.16M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. $26.94M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L. 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

First American Bank increased Metlife stake by 10,755 shares to 46,798 valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Funds stake by 28,109 shares and now owns 130,980 shares. Nbc Universal Media Llc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware holds 0.35% or 16,811 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 798,491 shares. James Investment holds 55,499 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 29,292 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 11,665 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Wallace Cap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America holds 0.04% or 2,658 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). At Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 918 shares. Grandfield & Dodd, a New York-based fund reported 6,125 shares. Bartlett & Llc holds 8,992 shares. Marco Inv Lc holds 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 2,135 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 18,014 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 22.94% above currents $108.29 stock price. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $124 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $175 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 69,142 shares to 406,077 valued at $33.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,496 shares and now owns 111,928 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was reduced too.

