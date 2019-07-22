First American Bank Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $1.48 Million; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Sellers Increased By 5.77% Their Shorts

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY) had an increase of 5.77% in short interest. AEY’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.77% from 5,200 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY)’s short sellers to cover AEY’s short positions. The SI to Addvantage Technologies Group Inc’s float is 0.12%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 18,150 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) has risen 5.69% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500.

First American Bank decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 11.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The First American Bank holds 30,120 shares with $11.49M value, down from 34,017 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.72 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.13 million shares or 2.15% less from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 93,462 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,928 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 11,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 157,504 shares. 70,976 were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Morgan Stanley has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Jbf Capital holds 351,061 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake.

First American Bank increased Exelon Generation Co Llc (Prn) stake by 2.88M shares to 3.28 million valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped T. Rowe Price stake by 9,227 shares and now owns 140,413 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Prn) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $431.38’s average target is 14.32% above currents $377.36 stock price. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability owns 1,100 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 11,787 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boltwood Management has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sonata Group, a Washington-based fund reported 4,569 shares. Cullinan invested in 0.04% or 1,355 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,164 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,860 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh invested 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gw Henssler Associates Limited holds 2,484 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa invested in 0.28% or 3,298 shares. 2,847 were accumulated by Iowa National Bank & Trust. Ssi Invest Mgmt owns 1,318 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brinker has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

