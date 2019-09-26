First American Bank Raised Its Position in At&T (T) by $418,275 as Stock Price Rose; Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Holding in Public Storage (PSA) as Share Price Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $246.79. About 381,485 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird (BSBIX) by 100,930 shares to 303,937 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 7,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,685 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp owns 589,679 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Fil Limited. Gfs Advsr Lc stated it has 155,585 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.78M shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 29,133 shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Com has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 207,433 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Sather Fin Gp holds 0.22% or 34,056 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,992 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stralem holds 197,190 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Company reported 69,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 73,081 shares. 24,868 were reported by Arrow Financial. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

