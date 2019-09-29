First American Bank Position in At&T (T) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $3.51 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 103,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 147,327 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.18M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,604 shares to 12,834 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 139,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

