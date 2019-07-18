First American Bank Maintains Position in Suntrust Banks (STI); Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Polaris Inds (PII) as Share Price Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 2.05M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company's stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 309,426 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 130 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp stated it has 924,098 shares. 8,664 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone Advisors owns 66 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Lp has invested 0.13% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.56% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Eastern Commercial Bank owns 2,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horan accumulated 1.02% or 65,393 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 13,426 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 22,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. J Goldman & Limited Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Indiana-based Spectrum Management Gp Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Company reported 0% stake. 15,785 are owned by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,558 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hyman Charles D invested in 3,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Evercore Wealth Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,370 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 292,221 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 82,416 shares. 9,034 were accumulated by Caxton Associates L P. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 0.24% or 12,525 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 5,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.22% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,626 shares to 7,427 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VSMAX) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,325 shares, and cut its stake in First American Aggressive (Prn).

