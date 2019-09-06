First American Bank Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake By $624,498; Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

First American Bank decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 14,869 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The First American Bank holds 177,443 shares with $7.54M value, down from 192,312 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $201.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 25 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and reduced positions in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 139,821 shares traded or 21.86% up from the average. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $730.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.92% above currents $36.34 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, August 28. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott.

