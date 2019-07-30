First American Bank Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $471,276; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Ci Investments Has Lowered Its Position

First American Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.33. About 12.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 825,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65 million, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 4.33M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,676 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co holds 81,766 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59.81 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 4,022 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 312,242 shares. Martin Currie reported 198,497 shares stake. Grandfield Dodd has 402,910 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. 152,018 are owned by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Orrstown Financial Ser Incorporated holds 2.97% or 17,984 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 61,025 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 29,499 shares stake. Oklahoma-based Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Incorporated New York, New York-based fund reported 3,344 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 498.90M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Rochester (ORSYX) by 185,336 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 11,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Capital Mgmt (BCSSX).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 37,350 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 883,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited accumulated 82,875 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moneta Gru Invest Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,188 shares. Hudock Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 374 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,997 shares. Horan Capital invested 1.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Df Dent And Co Inc reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 644,845 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.26% or 8.32 million shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.14% or 47,073 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.01% stake. Ancora Advsr Llc invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grimes reported 120,960 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.65% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 500,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd reported 4,349 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.