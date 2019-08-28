First American Bank Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $471,276; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Decreased Stake

First American Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 12.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 million market cap company. It closed at $8.04 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,728 shares. Vista Capital holds 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 359,482 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 191,400 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 179,808 shares. James Invest has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on February 08, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” published on November 13, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weybosset Research And Management Limited Com accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Monroe Bankshares & Tru Mi has 20,409 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company stated it has 56,232 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Founders Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Gp Incorporated holds 51,669 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Com has 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,768 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 32,024 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley owns 59.81M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. M Kraus & Company reported 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.42% or 224,018 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.92% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares to 167,846 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pear Tree Funds by 23,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Generation Co Llc (Prn).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.