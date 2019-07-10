First American Bank Lifted Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Position; Transocean Has 1.07 Sentiment

Transocean Inc (RIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 144 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 135 sold and reduced stock positions in Transocean Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 390.95 million shares, down from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Transocean Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 102 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

First American Bank increased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 96.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 18,298 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The First American Bank holds 37,208 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 18,910 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $28.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 3.06 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 7.97% above currents $64.37 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 28. Morgan Stanley maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $73 target. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 8.

First American Bank decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 15,626 shares to 7,427 valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Doubleline stake by 1.85 million shares and now owns 3.68 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Associate Management Incorporated accumulated 1.94M shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 20,178 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.49 million shares. Bessemer Ltd has invested 0.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma invested in 0.05% or 1.91M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 81,768 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 233,146 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Private Co Na has 5,948 shares. 143,230 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 25,190 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 753,994 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.2% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 25,902 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 5,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 242,954 shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 9.40 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 58.81% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. for 6.80 million shares. Lasry Marc owns 7.77 million shares or 12.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 8.29% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 7.87% in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, a Jersey-based fund reported 15.83 million shares.