First American Bank Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); Kanawha Capital Management Cut Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $437,742

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 21/03/2018 – Facebook-Heavy Fund Keeps Friends Despite Controversy: ETF Watch; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook loses appeal on biometric class action suit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,151 were reported by Seatown Pte. Credit Agricole S A has 183,905 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.29% or 18,907 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 27,500 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,374 shares. Iowa Natl Bank reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,953 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,608 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management Inc has 47,879 shares. Brighton Jones Limited reported 14,723 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc accumulated 40,201 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.56 million shares. The Illinois-based High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,163 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,651 shares to 187,449 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife by 17,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). City Company invested in 7,279 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stack Finance Mgmt owns 46,789 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Burney holds 0.17% or 10,880 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 50,092 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 0.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 136,512 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,837 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 597,403 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. First Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,586 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd accumulated 5,073 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 3,736 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 53,435 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Co holds 1.14% or 2,540 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).