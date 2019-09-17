First American Bank Increases Stake in At&T (T); Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $11.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2479.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 47,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,739 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan stated it has 1.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 1.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 241,881 shares. Telemus Capital Llc holds 0.27% or 89,534 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 25,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 15,899 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca owns 25,288 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advantage stated it has 1,931 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Creative Planning holds 1.16M shares. Cna Finance has 46,014 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 6.53 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. C World A S has 58,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arvest Fincl Bank Division has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 30,925 shares to 62,317 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap (POAGX) by 20,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,879 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares to 223,394 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 54,726 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Meritage Port Management stated it has 18,329 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability owns 0.83% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 179,619 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.1% or 731,822 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has 50,897 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gw Henssler Assocs accumulated 70,379 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Oakworth reported 0.16% stake. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has 3,371 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 154,512 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,811 shares. Quinn Opportunity reported 11,150 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.13 million shares.