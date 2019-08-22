First American Bank Increased At&T (T) Stake By $1.50 Million; Immunic (IMUX) Shorts Up By 8.15%

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) had an increase of 8.15% in short interest. IMUX’s SI was 140,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.15% from 130,100 shares previously. With 219,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s short sellers to cover IMUX’s short positions. The SI to Immunic Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 16,986 shares traded. Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has declined 95.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.65% the S&P500.

First American Bank increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 33.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 48,514 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The First American Bank holds 192,554 shares with $6.04M value, up from 144,040 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $258.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

First American Bank decreased Federated (FMCRX) stake by 71,362 shares to 388,931 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P (SDY) stake by 21,020 shares and now owns 27,319 shares. Vanguard (VSMAX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 0.24% or 21,322 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 2.35M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 179,997 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd owns 1.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 66,928 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 4.46M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,849 shares. Nwi Management Ltd Partnership has 1.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.62M shares. 178,528 are owned by Kempner Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.54% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation reported 46,320 shares stake. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,065 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ssi Invest has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,625 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 1.69 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management accumulated 94,037 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.39% above currents $35.16 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The company has market cap of $145.95 million. The Company’s lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function.

More notable recent Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting Immunic – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immunic enrolls first patient in IMU-838 trial – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.