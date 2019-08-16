First American Bank Has Upped Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Position; Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Sellers Decreased By 3.23% Their Shorts

First American Bank increased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 96.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 18,298 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The First American Bank holds 37,208 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 18,910 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $26.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 3.23 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. MBRX’s SI was 2.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 2.63M shares previously. With 3.65 million avg volume, 1 days are for Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s short sellers to cover MBRX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 132,825 shares traded. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has declined 35.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Moleculin Enters Agreement with Seidman Cancer Center to Conduct Leukemia Clinical Trials; 24/04/2018 – MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC – ENGAGED BSP PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A. TO BEGIN PREPARATIONS FOR COMMERCIAL SCALE PRODUCTION OF ANNAMYCIN DRUG PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD $13.1 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS; 15/05/2018 – Moleculin Biotech 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – Moleculin Enters Agreement with BSP Pharmaceuticals for its Leukemia Drug Candidate; 15/05/2018 – Moleculin Biotech 1Q Loss $1.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Moleculin Biotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBRX); 27/03/2018 – Moleculin Biotech Enters Agreement With Seidman Cancer Center to Conduct Leukemia Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER

First American Bank decreased Metlife stake by 17,416 shares to 156,811 valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (Prn) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Vanguard was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 16.40% above currents $59.28 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Limited Liability Corporation owns 52,794 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Willingdon Wealth owns 116 shares. 48,701 were reported by Css Ltd Liability Company Il. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.18% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,780 shares. 176,290 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,770 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 348,467 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.17% or 70,906 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Proffitt Goodson holds 614 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

