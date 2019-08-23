First American Bank Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Zix (ZIXI) Sentiment Is 1.25

Zix Corp (ZIXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 70 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 56 reduced and sold equity positions in Zix Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 36.10 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zix Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 33.

First American Bank increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 3,043 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The First American Bank holds 41,427 shares with $6.91M value, up from 38,384 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $519.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Lawmaker Is Unconvinced About Smartphone Snooping; 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows

First American Bank decreased First American Bank Conservative (Prn) stake by 109,135 shares to 352,595 valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (Prn) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.59% above currents $182.04 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc holds 11,681 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 14,156 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 59,692 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,605 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 45,450 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern stated it has 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 1,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp stated it has 361 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.6% or 7,952 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 55,908 shares stake. Bridges Investment Inc has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 126,707 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.86M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 259,197 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation for 557,991 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 812,913 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.56% invested in the company for 382,934 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.54% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 287,388 shares.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $429.23 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.