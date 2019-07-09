First American Bank Has Upped By $505,138 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Allstate Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $466,960

First American Bank increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 3,043 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The First American Bank holds 41,427 shares with $6.91M value, up from 38,384 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $558.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case

Allstate Corp increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 5,837 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Allstate Corp holds 206,750 shares with $16.71 million value, up from 200,913 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP accumulated 13,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Ltd Liability reported 307,605 shares stake. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 9,111 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 55,763 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% or 1.54M shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.39% or 57,012 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,261 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8.84M shares for 8.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Commonwealth Pa has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barnett Co reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 29,904 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock or 15,900 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

First American Bank decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,897 shares to 30,120 valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (Prn) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Eli Lily & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook has $235 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.11’s average target is 4.27% above currents $195.76 stock price. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, January 31 report. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31.

Allstate Corp decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 10,776 shares to 35,475 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 237,172 shares and now owns 323,573 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $88.18’s average target is 15.30% above currents $76.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.