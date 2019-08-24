First American Bank Has Trimmed Its United Health Group (UNH) Position; WIENERBERGER BAUSTOFINDUSTI AG AMERICAN (WBRBY) SI Decreased By 2.58%

First American Bank decreased United Health Group Incorporated (UNH) stake by 12.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 4,408 shares as United Health Group Incorporated (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The First American Bank holds 29,790 shares with $7.37 million value, down from 34,198 last quarter. United Health Group Incorporated now has $218.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 1.01M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Navellier And Associates accumulated 9,815 shares. Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pure Financial Advisors Inc reported 2,098 shares. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or has 3.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP holds 95,255 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hm Capital Management Lc holds 0.63% or 3,483 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 66,013 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 1.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 40,801 shares stake. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,820 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 839 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 9,678 shares. Zacks holds 0.71% or 134,709 shares. Suncoast Equity has 1,535 shares.

First American Bank increased Nbc Universal Media Llc (Prn) stake by 485,000 shares to 1.75 million valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Csx Corporation (Prn) stake by 1.11 million shares and now owns 3.35 million shares. Bp Capital Markets Plc (Prn) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

