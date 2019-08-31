First American Bank Has Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $471,276 as Market Value Rose; Redwood Capital Management Increases Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations

First American Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 7,571 shares to 85,802 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Nbc Universal Media Llc (Prn).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP has 1,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 642,475 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 383,483 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,031 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Inv Management has 252,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 13.70 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has 78,586 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Nadler Financial Grp Inc holds 1% or 26,595 shares. De Burlo reported 56,687 shares stake. Egerton (Uk) Llp holds 9.83M shares or 8.19% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 2.4% or 137,427 shares. 42,202 were reported by Fragasso. Ycg Ltd stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 149,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,200 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 11,470 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 171,803 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 40,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13D Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 637,174 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 271,722 shares. 186,191 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Invesco Ltd owns 552,703 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,722 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 207,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01 million shares. 18,293 were accumulated by Element Limited.