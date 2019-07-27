First American Bank Has Lowered Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $708,212 as Market Valuation Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Lennar (Call) (LEN) Position by $6.37 Million; Market Value Rose

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Llc has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De stated it has 6,108 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Co stated it has 16,865 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Retail Bank holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.20M shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Laurion Lp has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspen Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt invested 2.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai holds 1.22% or 235,960 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Lc stated it has 27,162 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Finance Advisory Serv owns 4,193 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,490 shares. 34,050 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares to 167,846 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (Prn) by 785,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $267.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Be An Early Investor In Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 324 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited owns 182,685 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 180,484 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. Greenhaven Associate reported 9.35 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nomura Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 600,267 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 244,264 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 1.95M shares for 7.7% of their portfolio. Texas-based Hodges Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ftb Advisors owns 15,794 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 117,343 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 8,750 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 4,500 were reported by Icon Advisers Comm.