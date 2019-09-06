First American Bank Has Lifted Its Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake by $331,960; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Has Raised Its Position by $317,604

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 203,238 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 920,575 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP NAMES KJETEL DIGRE SVP OPERATIONS; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) aims to sell more U.S. crude to Asia – Live Trading News” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird by 61,896 shares to 249,632 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (Prn) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.