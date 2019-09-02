First American Bank Has Increased Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $1.08 Million; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Value Declined While Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $16.77 Million

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.76M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot owns 7,946 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Td Asset holds 133,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.46% or 198,784 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Thomasville Natl Bank has 174,909 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 7,385 shares. 886,568 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 497,776 shares. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.58 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 4,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 1.62M shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P (SDY) by 21,020 shares to 27,319 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baird by 61,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,632 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VBIRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 187,700 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2,248 shares. Sarissa Cap Mngmt LP holds 15.36% or 7.54M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Glenmede Tru Na holds 2,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 185,511 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 15,397 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 22,425 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). State Street invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 128,940 shares.